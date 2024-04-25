 Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Voters to get premium facilities at these places

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

As the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 approaches, Chandigarh is gearing up to facilitate a seamless and inclusive voting process for all citizens. As many as 614 polling stations will be strategically set up across the city to enable smooth casting of votes on June 1.

Each polling station is equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, ramps for accessibility, toilets, shaded areas, wheelchairs and voter assistance booths. Among these, 55 model polling stations have been designated to offer premium facilities such as red-carpet entry and waiting halls.

In a bid to foster inclusivity, special attention has been given to ensuring representation from various segments of society. Five polling stations each will be fully managed by women, persons with disabilities (PWD) and youth. Additionally, five theme-based polling stations reflecting popular Chandigarh themes will be set up, adding a unique touch to the voting experience.

To facilitate voter engagement and assistance, all voters have been encouraged to verify their details through the voter helpline app, the voter portal voters.eci.gov.in, or by dialling the toll-free voter helpline number ‘1950’. For those seeking to register in the electoral roll, forms can be submitted online through the voter helpline app, voters.eci.gov.in, or at the nearest BLO or AERO office. The deadline for submission of Form 6 for new enrolment is May 4.

For any election-related query or assistance, residents can dial the toll-free voter helpline number.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Lok Sabha


