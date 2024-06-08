Chandigarh to ready plan for removal of illegal religious structures

Chandigarh, June 7
Complying with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the UT Administration has decided to prepare an action plan for removal of illegal religious structures in the city.
A review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh regarding removal of illegal religious structures. Representatives of the departments concerned, including the Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, Chandigarh Housing Board, Estate Office, Land Acquisition and Engineering Department, attended the meeting.
Officials concerned were directed to undertake assessment of such structures under their jurisdiction and prepare a six-month plan to remove them.
A total of 163 structures have been identified in the city. It was decided that notices be served before undertaking the demolition.
