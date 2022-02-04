Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 3

Doctors who have overstayed their deputation tenure in Chandigarh will be repatriated to their parent states in a phased manner. To fill the vacancies, the UT Administration has decided to invite fresh panels of eligible doctors for deputation from Punjab and Haryana.

According to information, the Directorate of Health Services sent a proposal to the UT Health Secretary for the extension of deputation period of 112 doctors for another one year from March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023.

On scrutiny, it was found that 72 doctors have been continuing on deputation for more than seven years and four of them for more than 20 years. Normally, the deputation period is of three years which may be further extended up to five years in certain cases, and in exceptional circumstances up to seven years. “If we go strictly as per the rules, 72 doctors should be repatriated to their parent cadre immediately,” stated Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary.

To gradually overcome the existing mess, the Health Department has decided to grant extension in the period of deputation and repatriation of 112 doctors in a phase manner.

According to an order issued by the Health Secretary, all four doctors who have completed more than 20 years of continuous deputation will be repatriated from March 1, 2022. As a special case, 38 doctors, who have completed more than 10 to 20 years of continuous deputation, will be allowed last extension up to September 30, 2022, and they are to be repatriated from October 1, 2022. Similarly, 30 doctors, who have completed more than seven years to 10 years of continuous deputation, to be allowed last extension up to December 31, 2022, and they will be repatriated from January 1, 2023. The remaining 40 doctors, who have completed less than seven years of continuous deputation, to be allowed extension up to February 28, 2023.

“There are many instances where doctors have continued on deputation for 25 years to 30 years and were relieved on the day of their retirement on superannuation,” he said.

“We need to break this cycle/nexus and should start relieving doctors on completion of deputation tenure and properly pursue for the panels from Punjab and Haryana. If the two states are not sending panels, then we should take eligible doctors on deputation from Himachal Pradesh and other UTs instead of extending the deputation period in gross violation of instructions,” added Garg.

