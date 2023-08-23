 Chandigarh to roll out new sports policy on August 29 : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh to roll out new sports policy on August 29

Chandigarh to roll out new sports policy on August 29

Rs 6-crore cash prize for Olympics gold winner, talent-hunt programme among major takeaways

Chandigarh to roll out new sports policy on August 29

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 22

After missing various deadlines, the Chandigarh Sports Policy is finally set to be rolled out on August 29, which happens to be National Sports Day.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today approved the final draft of the policy. The announcement for its implementation will be made on August 29 at the Sector 7 sports complex, which will also see inauguration of the city’s first synthetic athletics track.

Under the new policy, a cash prize of Rs 6 crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.50 crore will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners, respectively, of the Olympics/Paralympic Games. Players representing the city and the country in other tournaments will be also awarded with cash prizes under different categories, mentioned the policy. However, jobs under sports quota will be given as per instructions issued by the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, from time to time.

The policy mentions a total of 22 coaching centres of different disciplines having vast infrastructure. There is no mention of the Sector 17 football stadium. The department had refused to take over the newly constructed stadium after flaws were spotted. The stadium, which is now a part of the Urban Park, is under the Horticulture Department.

Inviting sponsors, tourney organisers

The sports facilities will be open to sponsors and tournament organisers. The department will lease out space to sponsors at fixed rates, who could use it for their brand value and promotion. The department will explore various instruments of advertisement such as unipoles, digital screens, hoardings, etc, on the premises of sports complexes. A pre-defined set of rules and norms in this regard will be formulated.

Talent-hunt programme

For identifying sporting potential among schoolchildren, competitions under a talent-hunt programme for age group of 6-9, 9-11, 11-13 years will be held annually. For scouting sporting talent from peripheral areas among out-of-school kids, dedicated camps will be held under the supervision of the District Sports Officer after every two months.

Cash award for coaches

In recognition of their hard work, dedication and commitment, cash awards will be given to the coaches of players winning medals. The coaches will be provided regular training by organising interstate/international exchange programmes, seminars and talks. The department also enhanced annual scholarship to first three position holders in inter-school competition conducted by the UT, and mini, sub-junior and junior championships conducted by the local sports associations.

Focus on individual sports

Under the policy, focus will be laid on individual disciplines in the coming years. The events include water sports (at Lake Sports Complex), badminton (at Sector 38 sports complex), lawn tennis (at Lake Sports Complex), table tennis (at Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall), judo (Sector 34 sports complex), wrestling (at Mani Majra sports complex), boxing and weightlifting (at Sector 42 sports complex).

Administrator’s Award

The department will felicitate special/unique individuals chosen from players, coaches, referees/umpires, physical education teachers and differently abled sportspersons with the Administrator’s Award for extraordinary accomplishment at the global level.

#Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayan-3’s moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor