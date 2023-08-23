Chandigarh to roll out new sports policy on August 29

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 22

After missing various deadlines, the Chandigarh Sports Policy is finally set to be rolled out on August 29, which happens to be National Sports Day.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today approved the final draft of the policy. The announcement for its implementation will be made on August 29 at the Sector 7 sports complex, which will also see inauguration of the city’s first synthetic athletics track.

Under the new policy, a cash prize of Rs 6 crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.50 crore will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners, respectively, of the Olympics/Paralympic Games. Players representing the city and the country in other tournaments will be also awarded with cash prizes under different categories, mentioned the policy. However, jobs under sports quota will be given as per instructions issued by the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, from time to time.

The policy mentions a total of 22 coaching centres of different disciplines having vast infrastructure. There is no mention of the Sector 17 football stadium. The department had refused to take over the newly constructed stadium after flaws were spotted. The stadium, which is now a part of the Urban Park, is under the Horticulture Department.

Inviting sponsors, tourney organisers

The sports facilities will be open to sponsors and tournament organisers. The department will lease out space to sponsors at fixed rates, who could use it for their brand value and promotion. The department will explore various instruments of advertisement such as unipoles, digital screens, hoardings, etc, on the premises of sports complexes. A pre-defined set of rules and norms in this regard will be formulated.

Talent-hunt programme

For identifying sporting potential among schoolchildren, competitions under a talent-hunt programme for age group of 6-9, 9-11, 11-13 years will be held annually. For scouting sporting talent from peripheral areas among out-of-school kids, dedicated camps will be held under the supervision of the District Sports Officer after every two months.

Cash award for coaches

In recognition of their hard work, dedication and commitment, cash awards will be given to the coaches of players winning medals. The coaches will be provided regular training by organising interstate/international exchange programmes, seminars and talks. The department also enhanced annual scholarship to first three position holders in inter-school competition conducted by the UT, and mini, sub-junior and junior championships conducted by the local sports associations.

Focus on individual sports

Under the policy, focus will be laid on individual disciplines in the coming years. The events include water sports (at Lake Sports Complex), badminton (at Sector 38 sports complex), lawn tennis (at Lake Sports Complex), table tennis (at Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall), judo (Sector 34 sports complex), wrestling (at Mani Majra sports complex), boxing and weightlifting (at Sector 42 sports complex).

Administrator’s Award

The department will felicitate special/unique individuals chosen from players, coaches, referees/umpires, physical education teachers and differently abled sportspersons with the Administrator’s Award for extraordinary accomplishment at the global level.

