Chandigarh to rope in labour unions, auto, cab associations to boost voter turnout

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, April 15
The UT Administration has decided to rope in auto rickshaw and cab associations, food delivery service providers, labour unions and other organisations in order to increase voter turnout in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
No stone would be left unturned to motivate voters to excise their franchise in the coming LoK Sabha election, said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh.
“We will be engaging with schools, colleges, hotel and restaurants associations, CITCO, Tourism Department, industrial associations, labour unions, auto rickshaw and cab associations, online food delivery suppliers etc to encourage people of Chandigarh to vote on June 1,” he said.
In a concerted effort to boost democratic participation, Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of UT, yesterday held a meeting with representatives of various RWAs of Chandigarh Residence Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) under the (SVEEP) programme. This collaboration with RWAs aimed to foster a culture of informed voter, empowering residents with knowledge about the electoral process, and significance of voting, and the role of each individual as an aware voter.
The CEO requested the members of the RWAs to motivate their society’s residents to verify their votes through the Voter Helpline App or the ECI’s Voter Portal before May 4, 2024. “If any resident is still not enrolled in the electoral roll, he or she may fill out Form 6 online through the Voter Helpline App, ECI’s Voter Portal, or simply hand over their form to their Booth Level Officer at the concerned AERO office before May 4 as it is the last date for submission of Form 6 for addition of new votes,” he said.
Vinay Pratap Singh told the RWAs that a list of BLOs would be shared with them so that they may connect with their area BLO to get all the electoral services. Also, any voter may call the toll-free helpline number 1950 for any kind of information and services related to the electoral process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt