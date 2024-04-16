Chandigarh to rope in labour unions, auto, cab associations to boost voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 15

The UT Administration has decided to rope in auto rickshaw and cab associations, food delivery service providers, labour unions and other organisations in order to increase voter turnout in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

No stone would be left unturned to motivate voters to excise their franchise in the coming LoK Sabha election, said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh.

“We will be engaging with schools, colleges, hotel and restaurants associations, CITCO, Tourism Department, industrial associations, labour unions, auto rickshaw and cab associations, online food delivery suppliers etc to encourage people of Chandigarh to vote on June 1,” he said.

In a concerted effort to boost democratic participation, Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of UT, yesterday held a meeting with representatives of various RWAs of Chandigarh Residence Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) under the (SVEEP) programme. This collaboration with RWAs aimed to foster a culture of informed voter, empowering residents with knowledge about the electoral process, and significance of voting, and the role of each individual as an aware voter.

The CEO requested the members of the RWAs to motivate their society’s residents to verify their votes through the Voter Helpline App or the ECI’s Voter Portal before May 4, 2024. “If any resident is still not enrolled in the electoral roll, he or she may fill out Form 6 online through the Voter Helpline App, ECI’s Voter Portal, or simply hand over their form to their Booth Level Officer at the concerned AERO office before May 4 as it is the last date for submission of Form 6 for addition of new votes,” he said.

Vinay Pratap Singh told the RWAs that a list of BLOs would be shared with them so that they may connect with their area BLO to get all the electoral services. Also, any voter may call the toll-free helpline number 1950 for any kind of information and services related to the electoral process.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha