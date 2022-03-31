Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill on GRIID campus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The UT Administration has decided to set up a permanent group home for mentally ill persons on a two-acre plot on the campus of the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) in Sector 31.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, the Secretary, Health, the Secretary, Social Welfare, the Director, Social Welfare, and a delegation of parents and guardians of mentally ill persons for setting up the group home.

During the meeting, the Administrator heard the pleas of parents, guardians and activists regarding their objection to setting up of a temporary group home in CHB small flats at Maloya.

The Administrator discussed the matter and directed that a permanent group home for mentally ill persons should be constructed.

The group home will come up on a separate compound and have a provision for separate entry and exit.

The Chief Architect will prepare the drawings of the building in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development and parents/guardians of mentally ill persons.

The Chief Engineer will prepare the rough cost estimates for the same and float a tender at the earliest.