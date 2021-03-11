Chandigarh to start door-to-door Covid vaccination drive today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The UT Health Department will launch “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” Covid vaccination campaign tomorrow.

Initially, the campaign will start in five areas in the city — Dhanas, Daria, Hallo Majra, Kaimbwala and Kajheri. The campaign will be held from June 1 to July 31.

The drive will be carried out to vaccinate eligible population groups with Covid vaccines (Corbevax for those aged 12 to 15, Covaxin for those aged 15 to 18, and Covishied for 18 years and above).

The Central Government has directed the states and UTs to start the “Har Ghar Dastak” vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

Covid: UT logs 23 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 23 fresh cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 116. While there was no fresh fatality, 13 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

Two test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Two fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,344. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. Of the 44,344 cases reported from the district so far, 43,913 patients have been cured. There are now 17 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. — TNS

Two found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Two fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 96,033, while 10 patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. Of the 96,033 cases reported from the district so far, 94,843 patients have been cured. There are now 41 active cases with 1,149 deaths in the district. — TNS