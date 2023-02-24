Chandigarh to verify adult Aadhaar enrolment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

To further strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem, new adult enrolment will only be done after the due verification process is carried out by the UT Administration.

Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office, Chandigarh, today met UT Adviser Dharam Pal and briefed him about the new initiative.

Chandigarh has already achieved over 100 per cent Aadhaar saturation for 18-plus age group. Therefore, for every new Aadhaar enrolment application for 18-plus resident of Chandigarh, government officials will verify the credentials of applicants by approaching them individually. On an average, about 100 new Aadhaar enrolments for 18-plus age group are received on a monthly basis by the UIDAI. Residents are advised to cooperate for the smooth enrolment process.

Dharam Pal emphasised that camps would be held in all schools and anganwadis to cover all pending Aadhaar enrolments of children and mandatory biometric update between 5 and 15 years of age to achieve higher Aadhaar saturation.

In addition, Bhawna Garg said residents who have not updated their Aadhaar for the past 8-10 years were advised to update Aadhaar with a proof of identity and address for ‘document update’ so that they could continue to avail of the benefits of all Aadhaar-linked schemes/services.