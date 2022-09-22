Chandigarh traders call on MP Kirron Kher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

A 10-member delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), led by Charanjiv Singh, President, CBM, called on MP Kirron Kher over pending issues related to building bylaws governing commercial buildings in the city.

Appreciating the MP for recommending the conversion of commercial and industrial property from leasehold to freehold, Charanjiv Singh requested Kher to prevail upon the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring the policy at the earliest with reasonable charges.

Diwakar Sahoonja, patron, CBM, took up the issue of permission of general trade on upper floors of the commercial building as is being allowed without any conversion charges to coaching centres, gyms, diagnostic labs and salons.

Bhupinder Narad, advisor, CBM, said conversion/extra coverage charges from SCF to SCO on V-4 roads markets of Sector 7 to 30 had been recently increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 60 lakh which was unreasonable and needed to be rationalised.

Vinod Joshi, member of the delegation, demanded early notification permitting box-type construction in backside on upper floors of SCOs of first phase sectors (Sector 7 to 30 markets) on the pattern of second phase sectors. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, general secretary, CBM, appealed for permission of upper storey of 8ft for storage purposes to all single-storey booths and bay-shops in markets.

