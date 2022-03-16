Chandigarh Traders take up issues with welfare board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) took up issues faced by the business community during a meeting of the Trade Welfare Board.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, was attended by CBM president Charanjiv Singh, patron Diwakar Sahoonja, adviser Ram Karan Gupta and general secretaries Sanjeev Chadha and Kamaljit Singh Panchhi. Representatives of industry, taxation lawyers as well as senior officials of the excise and taxation department, labour department and the Estate Office were also present.

Ram Karan Gupta demanded amnesty-cum-one-time settlement scheme for all pending VAT cases on the pattern of Punjab. It was also pointed out that Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have already come out with such schemes.

Sahoonja demanded that general trade should be included in permissible business activities on upper floors of commercial buildings in the category of other allowed trades like gyms, coaching institutes, diagnostic labs, beauty parlours, etc, without any conversion charges.

Chadha, while appreciating the move of the UT Administration to sell commercial property on freehold basis, sought conversion of already sold commercial property from leasehold to freehold on reasonable fee.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that some of the issues were already being considered and assured to take up the other issues with the Administration very soon.

The meeting was attended by Chander Verma, president, LC Arora and JPS Kalra, general secretaries of the Chandigarh Business Council.