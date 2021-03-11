Chandigarh: Traffic advisory for rehearsal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: As part of I-Day rehearsal from 8.30 am to 9.15 am on Friday, motorists have been advised to avoid stretch from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sec 5-6/7-8 Chowk up to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk, right turn to Sec 1/3/4 Chowk and left turn to War Memorial. Also, road from War Memorial towards Old Barricade Chowk, right turn towards Matka Chowk, Sec 16/17 Light Point, left turn towards Lyons Light Point and right turn towards Parade Ground should be avoided.TNS

Elderly man dies in mishap

Chandigarh: An 80-year-old man riding an Activa scooter died in a road accident. The scooter, driven by Harbhajan Singh, was hit by a PRTC bus driven by Malkit Singh at the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point. The victim, who suffered injuries, was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared dead on arrival. The police registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. The accused was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Youth nabbed with heroin

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police while possessing 12.55 grams of heroin. The accused, identified as Sahil, alias Sanju, a resident of Nayagaon, was nabbed from Sector 17. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Parigya enters next round

Mohali: Top seed Parigya Yadav defeated Punjab’s Sehak Kaur (6-1, 6-4) to sail into the girls’ U-14 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots AITA TS(7) National Rankings Championship. Punjab’s Agam Panwar ousted Japji Kaur (6-3, 6-4), whereas Ananya Sharma defeated Bakti Soni (6-1, 6-0). Second seed Vaidehi Pundir outplayed Ditti Prajapat (6-1, 4-6(10-8)). In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, second seed Akshita Vashisht defeated Harshita Sharma (6-0, 6-1) and Aadya Gautam faced a tough resistance from Ananya Sharma before logging a (5-7, 7-6(7), (10-8)) win. Vaidehi Pundir defeated Rasha Kaur (7-5, 6-4).