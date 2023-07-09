Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

Chandigarh, July 9
As incessant rain continues to lash the City and nearby areas, Chandigarh Traffic Police on Sunday issued list of waterlogged stretches of roads which commuters must avoid while travelling.
Asking commuters to take alternative routes, the city traffic police issued the list which mentions following stretches which are to be avoided:
1. Dividing road Sec. 40/41 towards Sec. 40C
2. Hira Singh chowk (Sec. 5/6/7/8)
3. Sector 32/33 small Chowk
4. Sector 28/29 light point
5. Bhapu Dham light point
6. Matka Chowk (Sec. 9/10/16/17 Chowk)
7. Tribune Chowk
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation stated that teams were on the job to get road sections cleared.
Dear Chandigarhians, our workers are working day and night to remove water logging in all areas.— Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (@MCChandigarh) July 9, 2023
We shall address your concern at the earliest
The City has recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall in July from Saturday to Sunday, breaking the record of nearly 23 years. It is also this season’s highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours.
