Chandigarh: Two arrested for burglary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for burglary and vehicle thefts. They are Vikas, alias Bunty (24), of Nayagaon, and Govinda (20) of EWS Colony, Dhanas. They were nabbed from near Botanical Garden, Khuda Lahora. The police said the suspects had committed a theft at a house in Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. During interrogation, they also confessed to stealing two motorcycles, which have been recovered by the police.

PGI holds rally on TB awareness

Chandigarh: The Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGI, organised a rally on tuberculosis awareness among the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society, in Sector 49 here on Thursday. The community-based event was a part of the 21-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign of the Central Government. Students of Government Model High School, Sector 49, participated in the rally, which was led by students of the Bachelor of Public Health. TNS

‘Jan vikas’ rally on April 10

Panchkula: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a ‘jan vikas’ rally at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on April 10. On the occasion, the CM will announce projects worth Rs. 326 crore for the district. This was stated by Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta in a presser at the district BJP office in Sector 2 here on Thursday. TNS

Sports meet concludes

Mohali: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised its 7th Annual Sports Day. Hidayatulla, a student of BAJMC, won 100m gold, while Gurpreet claimed gold in the girls’ category. Suraj Kumar and Taniyan won 200m gold in the men and women categories, respectively. Ankur and Jawinder Kaur claimed 400m gold. Ankur and Gaurpreet were declared teh best athletes. The overall trophy was awarded to the Chandigarh School of Business, while Chandigarh Engineering College remained second. TNS