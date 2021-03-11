Chandigarh: Two arrested for online frauds, in 3-day remand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Two fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for duping two city residents.

In a case, the suspect, identified as Tinu Yadav (33), was nabbed for duping a woman. The victim had reported that she had received SBI’s credit card in December last year. She then got a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as a bank executive. To gain her trust, the caller shared information about her credit card and Aadhaar card.

Further, the caller told the victim that he had generated the PIN for her credit card and asked her to reveal an OTP received by her on the mobile phone. The woman shared the OTP following which the suspect made three fraudulent transactions of a total Rs 2.21 lakh from the credit card.

The police arrested Tinu during the investigation of the case. The police said the suspect and his associates were running a fake call centre at Badarpur, Delhi. They used to open bank accounts on fake documents to transfer the cheated money. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

In another case, a 27-year-old youth was arrested for duping a man of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of providing him a loan of Rs 7 lakh.

The complainant, Gurbant Singh, had reported that an unknown woman had called him up while posing as an employee of Bajaj Finance. The woman told the victim that he was eligible for a loan of Rs 7 lakh.

The victim agreed to it following which he received a call from a man who asked the victim to send documents, including bank statement, I-T return and a cheque.

The victim was then told that his loan had been approved and he would have to deposit Rs 70,000 as security fee, which was refundable.

The victim deposited the money in the given bank account after which the suspect again demanded Rs 48,800 to be deposited in the account.

However, the victim got suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The police initiated an investigation and managed to nab the suspect, identified as Nitish Kumar, alias Sunny, alias Lakshya, a resident of Delhi.

The police said Nitish and his associates were also running a fake call centre to dupe people. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand.