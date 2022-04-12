Chandigarh: Two bikers stab Burail man, flee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

A resident of Burail was allegedly stabbed on the road separating Sector 44 and 45 here on Sunday.

In a complaint to the police, Burail resident Sonu stated that two unknown persons, who were on a motorcycle, sped away after stabbing his friend Balbir Singh, also a resident of Burail, with a sharp weapon.

The victim, aged 36, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

A case under Sections 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered in this connection at the Sector 34 police station. The police have begun an investigation into it.

Man booked in dowry case

Meanwhile, a resident of Sector 33 alleged that her husband, a resident of Meghalaya, harassed her to bring more dowry.

A case under Sections 406, 498-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Women police station in Chandigarh.