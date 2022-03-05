Chandigarh: Two boys among five arrested for snatching, thefts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Five persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police for snatching and theft cases in the city.

The police said two snatchers, Satish (32) and Satyam (24), both residents of Dhanas, were nabbed at a naka laid near the Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12. The police said a snatched mobile phone was recovered from them.

The police also apprehended two juveniles from Mani Majra with a stolen mobile phone, regarding which a case was registered at the Mani Majra police station.

In another incident, Shashi Parkash, a resident of Mani Majra, was nabbed with a stolen mobile phone.

A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.