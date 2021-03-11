Chandigarh: Two get 10-yr RI in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 12

A local court has sentenced two persons - Shane Alam, alias Ashlam, and Ishrar Khan of Uttar Pradesh - to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for snatching a gold chain from a woman in 2021. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on each convict.

The police had arrested the suspects on the complaint of a 65-year-old woman, Sarveshwari Devi of Nayagaon. The woman alleged that she, along with her husband Birbal Singh, came to the market of Sector 15, Chandigarh, for her dental treatment on March 25, 2021.

After the treatment, she, along with her husband, was going towards their house. When they reached under the bridge of Sector 15/11, Chandigarh, two boys wearing helmets came from her the rear on a black motorcycle. The bike rider asked her husband about the way to Sector 16. In the meantime, the pillion rider snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot.

The police registered an FIR against the suspects for offences under Sections 379-A, 34, 411 and 413 at the Sector 11 police station, Chandigarh. After investigation, the police filed a challan against the accused in the court.

While the counsels for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case, public prosecutor Hukum Singh said the prosecution proved the case and demanded exemplary punishment.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had been successful in bringing home the guilt against the suspects beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, both suspects are held guilty for commission of offence punishable under Sections 379-A and 413 read with Section 34 of the IPC. Both suspects have been sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also pay a fine of Rs 75,000 each.

In default of payment of fine, the convicts will have to further undergo one year of RI. The court said the period of custody undergone by the convicts during investigation and trial of this case be set off against the substantive sentence awarded to them.