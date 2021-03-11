Chandigarh: Two held for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two youths for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. According to the police, Sagar, a resident of Sector 34, reported that two persons, Mohammad Faiz (23) and Mohammad (21), both residents of Burail, Sector 45, snatched his mobile phone in Sector 34 on May 22. A case was registered by the police at the Sector 34 police station and both suspects were nabbed. TNS

MC’s grievance redressal centre

Chandigarh: Strengthening the grievance redressal system of issues related to property tax, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started a grievance redressal centre. While sharing the development, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said to provide better facilities to the citizens of Chandigarh and a single platform to address the grievances related to property tax, a special counter had been set up on the ground floor of the MC building, Sector 17. The centre would address the grievances during the office hours between 9.30 am and 1 pm on all working days. TNS

Youth hangs self to death

Zirakpur: The police have booked a Sector 41 girl for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old Zirakpur boy allegedly hanged himself to death. Hitarath Kumar Pal, a college student in Kharar, was in a relationship with a girl for the past three-four years. The girl had recently left him. The police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which he blamed the girl, following which she was booked. TNS

Biker dies in hit-and-run

Zirakpur: A motorcyclist died while the pillion rider suffered injuries on the Patiala road after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified car on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Kumar and the injured as Naresh Kumar. Baljit died at the GMCH-32. Investigating officer Parampreet Singh said a case had been registered. TNS

Woman dies; husband booked

Mohali: The police have booked a Sector 66 resident for abetment to suicide after his wife Navneet Kaur (23) allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her house. A case has been registered against Lakhwinder Singh under Section 306, IPC. The victim’s father, Swaran Singh of Rajpura, stated that her daughter’s husband harassed her for dowry, following which she consumed some poisonous substance on May 23. She was taken to the GMCH-32 where she breathed her last. The suspect has absconded.