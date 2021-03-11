In brief

Chandigarh: Two held for snatching mobile

Chandigarh: Two held for snatching mobile

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two youths for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. According to the police, Sagar, a resident of Sector 34, reported that two persons, Mohammad Faiz (23) and Mohammad (21), both residents of Burail, Sector 45, snatched his mobile phone in Sector 34 on May 22. A case was registered by the police at the Sector 34 police station and both suspects were nabbed. TNS

MC’s grievance redressal centre

Chandigarh: Strengthening the grievance redressal system of issues related to property tax, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started a grievance redressal centre. While sharing the development, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said to provide better facilities to the citizens of Chandigarh and a single platform to address the grievances related to property tax, a special counter had been set up on the ground floor of the MC building, Sector 17. The centre would address the grievances during the office hours between 9.30 am and 1 pm on all working days. TNS

Youth hangs self to death

Zirakpur: The police have booked a Sector 41 girl for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old Zirakpur boy allegedly hanged himself to death. Hitarath Kumar Pal, a college student in Kharar, was in a relationship with a girl for the past three-four years. The girl had recently left him. The police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which he blamed the girl, following which she was booked. TNS

Biker dies in hit-and-run

Zirakpur: A motorcyclist died while the pillion rider suffered injuries on the Patiala road after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified car on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Kumar and the injured as Naresh Kumar. Baljit died at the GMCH-32. Investigating officer Parampreet Singh said a case had been registered. TNS

Woman dies; husband booked

Mohali: The police have booked a Sector 66 resident for abetment to suicide after his wife Navneet Kaur (23) allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her house. A case has been registered against Lakhwinder Singh under Section 306, IPC. The victim’s father, Swaran Singh of Rajpura, stated that her daughter’s husband harassed her for dowry, following which she consumed some poisonous substance on May 23. She was taken to the GMCH-32 where she breathed her last. The suspect has absconded.

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Committee on Sikh political prisoners seeks meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah

From Amritsar to Cannes...

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest