Chandigarh: Two snatching cases reported

Chandigarh: Two incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. According to the police, Rahul of Sector 25 reported that two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 300 from him in Sector 37. Another complaint was received from Ram Lal, who reported that three unidentified persons snatched Rs 1,500 from him in Sector 25. The police have registered cases against unidentified persons and started investigation. TNS
Four booked for assault
Chandigarh: The police have booked four persons for assaulting a resident of Sector 40. Dhanraj alleged that Ajay Goyal, Raj Kumar Goyal and two unidentified persons thrashed him in Sector 22. After being informed about the incident, the police registered a case at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Man dies after being hit by bike
Mohali: 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a motorcyclist near TDI City on April 14. The suspect fled, and Dheeraj died on April 15. A case has been registered against the suspect, Parsen Dwivedi. TNS
Two nabbed with 110 gm heroin
Mohali: Two persons were arrested with 110 gm of heroin near Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur. The suspects were identified as Nihal Singhwala, Moga, resident Manpreet Singh and Phase XI resident Ravpreet Singh. A court sent them to three-day police remand. TNS
Youth arrested with opium
Ambala: The Ambala unit of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a youth with 930 gm of opium on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Vikram (24), a resident of Naraingarh. TNS
RBU signs pact with NMSU, USA
Mohali: Rayat Bahra University announced a collaboration with New Mexico State University, USA. The universities signed an MoU on Tuesday. An RBU official said postgraduate and undergraduate students would benefit from the collaboration.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran
Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats
Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur