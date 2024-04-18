Chandigarh: Two snatching cases reported

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. According to the police, Rahul of Sector 25 reported that two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 300 from him in Sector 37. Another complaint was received from Ram Lal, who reported that three unidentified persons snatched Rs 1,500 from him in Sector 25. The police have registered cases against unidentified persons and started investigation. TNS

Four booked for assault

Chandigarh: The police have booked four persons for assaulting a resident of Sector 40. Dhanraj alleged that Ajay Goyal, Raj Kumar Goyal and two unidentified persons thrashed him in Sector 22. After being informed about the incident, the police registered a case at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Man dies after being hit by bike

Mohali: 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a motorcyclist near TDI City on April 14. The suspect fled, and Dheeraj died on April 15. A case has been registered against the suspect, Parsen Dwivedi. TNS

Two nabbed with 110 gm heroin

Mohali: Two persons were arrested with 110 gm of heroin near Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur. The suspects were identified as Nihal Singhwala, Moga, resident Manpreet Singh and Phase XI resident Ravpreet Singh. A court sent them to three-day police remand. TNS

Youth arrested with opium

Ambala: The Ambala unit of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a youth with 930 gm of opium on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Vikram (24), a resident of Naraingarh. TNS

RBU signs pact with NMSU, USA

Mohali: Rayat Bahra University announced a collaboration with New Mexico State University, USA. The universities signed an MoU on Tuesday. An RBU official said postgraduate and undergraduate students would benefit from the collaboration.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.