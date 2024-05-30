Chandigarh: Two UP natives held in drug case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons found in possession of 504 gm of opium. The police said the suspects, identified as Ram Rakshpal (37) and Beerpal (27), both natives of UP, were arrested in Sector 50. TNS

Bikers flee with mobile phone

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone and documents from a woman in Sector 27 here. A case has been registered.

