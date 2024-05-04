Chandigarh University inks pact with US university

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

Chandigarh University (CU) has become the first Indian university to start a collaborative online MBA programme with Harvard University. It has signed an MoU with the US-based university to provide aspiring business students international exposure and perspective.

CU students will be taught by Harvard University’s Business School for a semester. Besides, they would be provided with course material and other educational material.

