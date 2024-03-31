Chandigarh University rowers shine at inter-varsity tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Chandigarh University (CU) won the maximum medals during the All India Inter-University Kayaking, Canoeing and Dragon Boat Championships at Sukhna Lake.

The CU contingent won the dragon boat D-10 race (500m), while Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) claimed the second position followed by Shivaji University (SU), Kolhapur, in the third position.

The CU team also won the kayaking K-1 race (1000m), while the GNDU and Panjab University (PU) bagged the second and third places, respectively. The CU rowers won the canoeing C-1 race (1,000m) followed by the GNDU at the second spot and the PU third.

In the kayaking K-2 race (1,000m), the CU, the GNDU and Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed the top three positions, respectively.

