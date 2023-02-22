Chandigarh University student among five die in Kharar mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 21

Five persons were killed in three road accidents in the Kharar area of the district in the past 24 hours.

The police said speeding killed four persons in two accidents in Kharar. In the first case, a car coming from Delhi collided with a Mahindra pickup near the bridge on the Kharar-Kurali highway around 1 am on in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Prateek Virgu (24), a resident of Delhi, the car driver, and Balak Ram, a resident of Mani Majra. Prateek was a student of Chandigarh University (CU).

In the second mishap, the City Kharar police said a car collided with a stationary trolley on the roadside near the Ropar bridge around 2 am, killing both its occupants.

The deceased were identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Chhapra village in Ambala district, and Mandeep Dogra, a resident of Hamirpur. The police said the car riders were coming from Chandigarh.

In the third accident, a pedestrian, Sandeep Kumar, died after being hit by a motorcycle without registration number.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhjit Singh said on February 20, around 7.15 pm, he and his father were walking towards the bus stand when a biker came from behind and hit his father and sped away. His father, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to the Phase VI hospital for treatment where he died during treatment.

The City Kharar police registered a case and started an investigation. The biker was identified as Farman, a resident of Kharar.