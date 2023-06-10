Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

A Chandigarh University student was killed while her two cousins were seriously injured when a speeding car mowed them down on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway, near City Heart shopping complex, in Kharar last night.

Deceased Ritika, 22, a native of Raipur Rani near Naraingarh, was a second-year student of MCA, while her cousins Mehak (16) and Manvi (14) from Sadhora, near Yamunanagar, had come to meet her during their summer vacations.

Around 10.30 pm, the three were crossing the road near the Dushera ground when an unidentified car driver hit them and fled the scene.

Pardeep Bakshi, a local resident, rushed the two injured girls to a local hospital after stopping a passing ambulance. Ritika, who suffered serious injuries, was taken in another car to the PGI, where she died during treatment today. The police said the deceased suffered head injuries, while the other two got fractures in the legs. The victim’s parents reached the hospital late last night.

A case of hit-and-run has been registered at the City Kharar police station.