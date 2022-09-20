Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th suspect, another photo crop up in probe

Tribune News Service

Even as the police have taken the three suspects — the Chandigarh University girl and two Himachal youths — on remand, they are now investigating the role of a fourth suspect, besides the “photo” of another girl, as part of their investigation into the video “leak” case.

A student leaves for her native place after the authorities declared non-teaching days at Chandigarh University till September 24. Vicky

SIT incharge Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said they were working on the findings and the investigation had to be corroborated with the forensic data. They police neither confirmed nor denied the photo/video had objectionable content.

Bhatti, Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence), said: “The SIT questioned the suspects today and the girl admitted to having made and shared her video with Sunny (her friend). Rankaj was calling on her phone number and asking for photos and videos. We are awaiting the forensic report to corroborate this with the investigation.” As for the fourth suspect, Bhatti said: “Yes, we are working on it. It is part of our investigation.”

The police today visited the scene to investigate the matter further. During the investigation, it has come to light the university girl and Sunny were friends. Sunny and Rankaj, too, were friends, but the girl wasn’t “well-acquainted” with the latter. The police were also investigating whether “threat calls” were allegedly made to some students of the university from a Canadian phone number regarding the leaked videos. The students were purportedly threatened to keep mum or their videos would be released.

The police, however, remained tight-lipped over the matter. CU official Dr Prabhdeep Singh said: “There is no international call angle. Rumours are being spread. Cops have said they will investigate it, if need be.”

Protests abate

Mohali: The protests at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abated in the wee hours of Monday with girls beginning to leave the campus. Disgruntled students on Sunday night sought privacy in washrooms, relaxed entry-exit timings for hostel inmates and end to ‘undue’ interference by wardens regarding clothes, among others.

Warden quizzed

Cops have questioned the hostel warden, who reported the matter to the Dean Students Welfare office manager, for around two hours over the chain of events

After several students complained of undue strictness by hostel wardens, the university officials have assured them of looking into the matter

