Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th suspect, another photo crop up in probe

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 19
Even as the police have taken the three suspects — the Chandigarh University girl and two Himachal youths — on remand, they are now investigating the role of a fourth suspect, besides the “photo” of another girl, as part of their investigation into the video “leak” case.
SIT incharge Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said they were working on the findings and the investigation had to be corroborated with the forensic data. They police neither confirmed nor denied the photo/video had objectionable content.
Bhatti, Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence), said: “The SIT questioned the suspects today and the girl admitted to having made and shared her video with Sunny (her friend). Rankaj was calling on her phone number and asking for photos and videos. We are awaiting the forensic report to corroborate this with the investigation.” As for the fourth suspect, Bhatti said: “Yes, we are working on it. It is part of our investigation.”
The police today visited the scene to investigate the matter further. During the investigation, it has come to light the university girl and Sunny were friends. Sunny and Rankaj, too, were friends, but the girl wasn’t “well-acquainted” with the latter. The police were also investigating whether “threat calls” were allegedly made to some students of the university from a Canadian phone number regarding the leaked videos. The students were purportedly threatened to keep mum or their videos would be released.
The police, however, remained tight-lipped over the matter. CU official Dr Prabhdeep Singh said: “There is no international call angle. Rumours are being spread. Cops have said they will investigate it, if need be.”
Protests abate
Mohali: The protests at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abated in the wee hours of Monday with girls beginning to leave the campus. Disgruntled students on Sunday night sought privacy in washrooms, relaxed entry-exit timings for hostel inmates and end to ‘undue’ interference by wardens regarding clothes, among others.
Warden quizzed
- Cops have questioned the hostel warden, who reported the matter to the Dean Students Welfare office manager, for around two hours over the chain of events
- After several students complained of undue strictness by hostel wardens, the university officials have assured them of looking into the matter
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...