Chandigarh University Video ‘Leak’: Army man to be produced in court today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

The four suspects in the Chandigarh University video “leak” case will be produced in a Kharar court on Monday.

The fourth suspect, Army man Sanjeev Singh of Jammu, will be produced after his two-day transit remand was taken from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh.

Six days after the incident rocked the Gharuan campus,Sanjeev was arrested from Sela Pass with the help of the Arunachal Police, Assam Police and Army authorities on September 24. He is accused of calling up and sending messages to the suspect girl, asking her to click more photos and videos.

Earlier, 23-year-old Rohru youth Sunny Mehta, 31-year-old Rankaj Verma and 23-year-old CU student were arrested under Sections 354-C of IPC and the IT Act after massive protests erupted amid allegations of videos of students being made in the hostel washroom. The CU authorities, however, dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless”.

The police maintained no videos, apart from the suspect girl, had been found so far. They were also tight-lipped about the exact number of videos found in the phones or how many people these had been shared with, saying it was a sensitive case and forensic analysis report would bring out facts. The mobile phones seized from the accused had been sent for forensic examination.

