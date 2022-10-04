Chandigarh University VIDEO 'LEAK': Army man's remand extended

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 3

A Kharar court today extended the police remand of Army man Sanjeev Singh, the fourth suspect in the Chandigarh University video “leak” case, by three days.

Sanjeev was earlier remanded in police custody for five days along with three other suspects. The 29-year-old Samba man was further sent to two-day police custody after which he was produced in court.

Officials of the special investigation team (SIT) said the police were verifying linkages obtained through the suspect’s forensic data.

Police teams were in Himachal Pradesh to probe the case further, sources said. Some more persons and facts were to be probed in the case, they said.

“There will be more clarity in the case by October 6. No further arrest has been made in the case,” said an SIT member.

The bail application of suspect Rankaj Verma will come up in court on Tuesday. Rankaj’s counsel said his display picture (DP) was taken from the social media by Sanjeev and used to communicate with the girl suspect.

A travel operator, Rankaj, has maintained he had no involvement in the case and that his photo was used by Sanjeev.

More than two weeks after protests erupted at CU, Gharuan, over allegations of a girl making video of another student in the common washroom, the police have so far not disclosed the total number of videos made or circulated by the girl suspect.

“Only one video of the suspect girl was shared by her with her friend,” the police have maintained. The police are corroborating suspect’s statements with the forensic data from the seized device.

Earlier, 23-year-old Rohru youth Sunny Mehta, 31-year-old Rankaj Verma and a CU girl student were arrested under sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

The CU authorities have dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless”.

