Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 24

Making fourth arrest in the Chandigarh University video leak case, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested an Army Personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh of Jammu, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student.

Photo: @DGPPunjabPolice/Twitter

Yadav said based on forensic and digital evidence, the Mohali police team was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

He said the accused Army man was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh. The Mohali police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in Mohali, he added.

The accused belongs to Jammu and posted in Sela Pass. He is allegedly the person who was calling and sending messages to the suspect girl to click more photos and videos. As of now, he is the main suspect. His phones and other devices have been seized and will be sent for forensic analysis. He has been arrested based on the forensic analysis of the seized phones.

SIT incharge Rupinder Kaur Bhatti also confirmed the development and said the suspect will be questioned to take the probe further.

The SIT headed by SP (Counter Intelligence) Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti along with two members — DSP Kharar-1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP AGTF Deepika Singh — has been conducting speedy investigations in the case. “The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail,” said Punjab DGP.

The police have arrested two men from Himachal Pradesh and a CU girl student, also from Himachal, in the case so far. A case under sections Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station on September 18.