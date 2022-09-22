Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh, September 21

Days after the MMS scandal rocked a private university in Mohali, an advocate today filed a petition in public interest seeking an inquiry into the matter by the National Investigation Agency or the CBI. Directions have also been sought to adequately compensate the “sufferer students” in view of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Petitioner-advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti also sought adoption of appropriate steps for “health and welfare of the girl students” and the “agitating students” and not to resort to “inhuman behaviour” towards them by the district administration.

