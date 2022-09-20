Chandigarh University video 'leak': Girls leave amid uncertainty

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

A sense of uncertainty prevails among students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, as clarity eludes them and their parents over the ‘leak’ of videos.

While some girls have decided to leave the campus, those who have chosen to stay put say they do not know whether the hostel mess will be open or not. The university is home to a sizeable strength of foreign students as well.

Hefty fee, but no safety The fee of professional courses runs into lakhs of rupees, but the university cannot even provide a secure washroom. A student’s parent

On Sunday night, hostel girls residing on the seventh floor of “D” block of the LC Hostel were given counselling by the authorities.

Most students who have local guardians or hometowns within accessible distance left for their home. A steady stream of private cars, taxis and autos was seen outside the university gates till late in the evening to pick up students.

Worried parents from towns across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi descended on the campus to pick up their wards. Most of them, however, refused to comment on the incident.

While expressing shock at objectionable videos possibly being made in the washroom, a majority of the students as also their parents felt there was no need to stay on the campus when the university was shut for a week. One of the parents said: “I am shocked girls’ bathroom had partial partitioning. It’s unheard of.” The university media centre has not clarified on the matter. — TNS

‘Forced’ to vacate hostels

Students have claimed they are being forced to vacate hostels after the CU decided to shut classes for a week. “All girls are being forced to leave hostels. The university is pressuring us. They have imposed a vacation for a week. They want the issue to die down,” claimed a student. A screenshot of a warden barring those staying back from going outside the hostel has gone viral. Students are seen objecting to the move.

