Chandigarh University video ‘leak’: Second suspect gets bail

Mohali, October 12
More than 25 days after the video “leak” episode at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, a Kharar court today granted bail to accused Sunny Mehta, but dismissed the bail applications of Army man Sanjiv Singh and the CU girl student. The police had opposed the bail applications of all three accused.
All accused claimed they had been falsely implicated in the case.
The police had registered an FIR under Sections 354-C of the IPC and 66 E of the IT Act, both bailable, and later added non-bailable 67-A of the IT Act to the case.
“Applicant Sunny Mehta is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bail bonds in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one local surety of a like amount,” the court observed.
With this, two of the four accused in the case have secured bail from the court. On October 7, Rankaj Verma was granted bail, even though cops had opposed it.
Dismissing the bail application of the CU girl, the court considered she had a key role in the commission of the alleged crime. “Her act not only goes against her and the students on the campus but it affects the whole society,” observed the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...