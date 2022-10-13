Chandigarh University video ‘leak’: Second suspect gets bail

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

More than 25 days after the video “leak” episode at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, a Kharar court today granted bail to accused Sunny Mehta, but dismissed the bail applications of Army man Sanjiv Singh and the CU girl student. The police had opposed the bail applications of all three accused.

All accused claimed they had been falsely implicated in the case.

The police had registered an FIR under Sections 354-C of the IPC and 66 E of the IT Act, both bailable, and later added non-bailable 67-A of the IT Act to the case.

“Applicant Sunny Mehta is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bail bonds in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one local surety of a like amount,” the court observed.

With this, two of the four accused in the case have secured bail from the court. On October 7, Rankaj Verma was granted bail, even though cops had opposed it.

Dismissing the bail application of the CU girl, the court considered she had a key role in the commission of the alleged crime. “Her act not only goes against her and the students on the campus but it affects the whole society,” observed the court.

