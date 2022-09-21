Chandigarh University video 'leak': Suspect's identity remains exposed

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 20

Three days on, the identity of the woman suspect in the Chandigarh University video leak case continues to be exposed on various social media platforms.

A number of handles on the social media, including Twitter, continue to post a video of the girl’s conversation with the inmates and her grilling by the hostel warden, with nasty comments. Hundreds of people have shared these posts. In one of the videos, the “affected girls” are also seen.

Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Bhullar, who is part of the investigation team, said: “We have come to know from students that there is a lot of disinformation on the Internet. The police are tracing the foreign numbers, from which some protesting students allegedly got threat calls. The police have appealed to people to share any evidence in the case with them. We will take stringent action.”

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer named the woman suspect while interacting with people of the electronic media.