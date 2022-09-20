Chandigarh University video leak suspects taken to their homes in Himachal to recover pen drives, data

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 20

The two suspects, Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma, in the alleged video leak case at Chandigarh University, have been taken by the police to their homes in Himachal.

They have been taken to recover pen drives, computers and other devices.

The police suspect the photos and videos were also stored on the other devices.

Police sources identified the fourth suspect as one Mohit.