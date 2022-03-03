In brief

Chandigarh: Use other roads, motorists told

Chandigarh: Use other roads, motorists told

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Due to re-carpeting of roads, Purv Marg from Junction 38 (Tribune Chowk) to Junction 53 (Industrial Area, Phase II side) will remain closed from March 3 to 9 and from Junction 53 (Kali Bari light point) to Junction 63 (railway line side) will remain closed from March 10 to 16. To avoid inconvenience, the Administration has requested the people to take alternative routes. TNS

Jewellery stolen from house

Panchkula: Unidentified burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a Barwala house when the family had gone to the Mahashivratri mela at the Saketri temple. Geeta (40), a daily wage earner, in her complaint to the police, said her family had left the house for the Saketri mela on Monday evening around 8 pm. She said when they returned to the house on Tuesday around 9.30 am, they found the lock of the main gate broken and gold and silver ornaments missing from an almirah. A case in this regard has been registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. TNS

Scooter stolen from near park

Panchkula: A scooter owned by a Chandigarh resident was stolen from near a park at Saketri on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while he was paying obeisance at the Shiva temple. Guddu, a resident of Palsora village in Sector 56, told the police that he had parked his scooter near a park around 1 am. Upon return, he found his scooter missing. A case in this regard was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. TNS

Theft at house

in Sector 39

Chandigarh: An unknown person stole gold jewellery and cash from a house in Sector 39 on March 1. The complainant stated that the suspect entered the house after breaking the lock and stole valuables lying in an almirah. A case in this regard has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Purse snatched at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant allegedly snatched a purse from a woman. The complainant reported that the suspect snatched her purse containing Rs5,000, a mobile phone and a credit card near the Modern Houeing Complex, Mani Majra. The police have registered a case in this connection. TNS

Youth held with stolen mobile

Chandigarh: The crime branch of the UT police nabbed a 26-year-old youth, Shashi Parkash, a resident of Raipur Khurd, with a stolen mobile phone. A case of theft had already been registered in this regard in February at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Akshara logs win in tennis

Chandigarh: Akshara Bura defeated Manmeet Kaur in straight sets 6-0 6-1 to reach the girls' U-14 semifinals, during the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Tennis Championship. Jasmine Kaur defeated Vaidehi Pundir 6-1 6-1, Mannat Awasthi ousted Rabiah Dullet 6-2 6-2 and Tamanna Walia defeated Suhani Bhasin 6-2 6-0 in other matches. In the girls' U-12 quarterfinals, Ananya Sharma defeated Hargun Kaur 6-0 6-0 and Japji Kaur outplayed Agam Panwar 4-6 7-5 (10-3). Ekam Kaur defeated Suhani Bhasin 6-2 5-7(10-3) and Rabiah Dullet outplayed Amaira Aulak 6-3 6-1. TNS

City physio to join Gujarat Titans

Chandigarh: Dr Gaurav Sharma has been appointed official sports physiotherapist of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma has provided his services to Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shubman Gill, Raj Angad Bawa and others. He has been official physiotherapist of the Punjab Ranji team for two years. TNS

City lad beats Uzbek boxer

Chandigarh: Chandigarh boxer Krrish Pal kick-started India's challenge on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships by defeating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the 46kg junior boys' opening round match in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday. The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest. He will now square off against Robert Malu of the Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament where both age groups of men and women, the youth and the junior, are being played.

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

'Cricket balls are edible… right?', tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account 'hacked'
Sports

'Cricket balls are edible… right?', tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account 'hacked'

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...

Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students

India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...

Barnala student dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...

Won't spare any effort to get back stranded Indians: Modi

Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi

Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations

By end of the day, they'd walked 40 km

By end of the day, Indian students walked 40 km to leave Kharkiv

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

UKRAINE CRISIS: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

3 African nationals dupe Chandigarh resident of Rs8.72 lakh, held

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Five of robbers' gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers' gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon