Chandigarh: Use other roads, motorists told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Due to re-carpeting of roads, Purv Marg from Junction 38 (Tribune Chowk) to Junction 53 (Industrial Area, Phase II side) will remain closed from March 3 to 9 and from Junction 53 (Kali Bari light point) to Junction 63 (railway line side) will remain closed from March 10 to 16. To avoid inconvenience, the Administration has requested the people to take alternative routes. TNS

Jewellery stolen from house

Panchkula: Unidentified burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a Barwala house when the family had gone to the Mahashivratri mela at the Saketri temple. Geeta (40), a daily wage earner, in her complaint to the police, said her family had left the house for the Saketri mela on Monday evening around 8 pm. She said when they returned to the house on Tuesday around 9.30 am, they found the lock of the main gate broken and gold and silver ornaments missing from an almirah. A case in this regard has been registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. TNS

Scooter stolen from near park

Panchkula: A scooter owned by a Chandigarh resident was stolen from near a park at Saketri on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while he was paying obeisance at the Shiva temple. Guddu, a resident of Palsora village in Sector 56, told the police that he had parked his scooter near a park around 1 am. Upon return, he found his scooter missing. A case in this regard was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. TNS

Theft at house

in Sector 39

Chandigarh: An unknown person stole gold jewellery and cash from a house in Sector 39 on March 1. The complainant stated that the suspect entered the house after breaking the lock and stole valuables lying in an almirah. A case in this regard has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Purse snatched at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant allegedly snatched a purse from a woman. The complainant reported that the suspect snatched her purse containing Rs5,000, a mobile phone and a credit card near the Modern Houeing Complex, Mani Majra. The police have registered a case in this connection. TNS

Youth held with stolen mobile

Chandigarh: The crime branch of the UT police nabbed a 26-year-old youth, Shashi Parkash, a resident of Raipur Khurd, with a stolen mobile phone. A case of theft had already been registered in this regard in February at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Akshara logs win in tennis

Chandigarh: Akshara Bura defeated Manmeet Kaur in straight sets 6-0 6-1 to reach the girls' U-14 semifinals, during the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Tennis Championship. Jasmine Kaur defeated Vaidehi Pundir 6-1 6-1, Mannat Awasthi ousted Rabiah Dullet 6-2 6-2 and Tamanna Walia defeated Suhani Bhasin 6-2 6-0 in other matches. In the girls' U-12 quarterfinals, Ananya Sharma defeated Hargun Kaur 6-0 6-0 and Japji Kaur outplayed Agam Panwar 4-6 7-5 (10-3). Ekam Kaur defeated Suhani Bhasin 6-2 5-7(10-3) and Rabiah Dullet outplayed Amaira Aulak 6-3 6-1. TNS

City physio to join Gujarat Titans

Chandigarh: Dr Gaurav Sharma has been appointed official sports physiotherapist of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma has provided his services to Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shubman Gill, Raj Angad Bawa and others. He has been official physiotherapist of the Punjab Ranji team for two years. TNS

City lad beats Uzbek boxer

Chandigarh: Chandigarh boxer Krrish Pal kick-started India's challenge on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships by defeating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the 46kg junior boys' opening round match in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday. The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest. He will now square off against Robert Malu of the Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament where both age groups of men and women, the youth and the junior, are being played.