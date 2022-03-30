Chandigarh: Valuables stolen from two cars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two incidents of bags containing valuables being stolen from vehicles in the city have been reported. According to the police, Sandeep Trehan, a resident of Sector 43, reported that an unknown person stole a laptop and a mobile phone from his Innova that was parked in Sector 9. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. In another incident, a woman of Zirakpur reported that an unknown person stole a purse containing a mobile phone, documents and gold and diamond jewellery from her car parked near a bookstore in Sector 22. The police have registered a case at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Gymnast Akash wins bronze

Chandigarh: Local gymnast Akash Arya, a trainee of Sector 7 Sports Complex, won bronze in the parallel bar event during the recently concluded All-India Inter-university Gymnastic Championship in Amritsar. He trains under UT Sports Department Coach N Shashi and has won many medals at various national-level competitions. TNS

Chess meet from April 2

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise Chandigarh Under-18, Under-14 and Under-10 Open and Girls Chess Championship at The New Public School, Sector 18. The championship will be conducted on April 2 and 3. Two boys and two girls in each category will be selected to represent Chandigarh at the national meets. The interested players can confirm their entries before April 1 at www.chandigarhchess.com. TNS

Man held with heroin

Ambala: The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police arrested a man and recovered 100-gm heroin from his possession. The suspect was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Panipat. He was produced before a court, which sent him to three-day police remand.