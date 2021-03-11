Chandigarh vaccination focus now on 12-18 age group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

In view of an increasing number of Covid cases in some states and UTs and countries across the world, the UT Administration has started pulling up its socks to urgently vaccinate the entire targeted population of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

It has decided to organise special camps for these children at various schools on April 22 and 23. The vaccination will take place between 9 am and 3 pm. Students of other schools/areas can also get jabbed at these camps.

So far, only 31 per cent of the targeted children in the age group have been vaccinated with the first dose. The target population is 45,000. In the 15-18 age group, 91 per cent children of the target population of 72,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose.

To protect unvaccinated children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, the Administration may next week restrict their attendance in physical mode and such students may be asked to attend the classes in online mode only. Furthermore, all residents have been requested to get their children vaccinated against Covid without any further delay.

Meanwhile, the Administration has advised residents to wear a face mask at crowded places. Wearing of mask is need to be especially ensured in the closed environments like public transport, cinema halls, shopping malls and departmental stores and offices.