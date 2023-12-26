Chandigarh: Victim’s father nabs snatcher

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth was nabbed by a Mani Majra resident while he was trying to flee after snatching his daughter’s mobile phone. Complainant Tirlok Singh and his 15-year-old daughter were going to market, when the accused struck. The police said Tirlok managed to nab the accused, identified as Faisal of New Indira Colony. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station. tns

Two held for battery theft

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested for stealing batteries. One of them Adil was caught on the spot, his aide Dharmender was nabbed later. The police said nearly 10 cases had been registered against Adil. At least 15 batteries were recovered. tns

Biker dies in hit-and-run

Zirakpur: A resident of Anand Vihar, Baltana, Mandeep Joshi, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Sunday night. The victim was coming home from work at night when a vehicle hit his bike near a marble shop. On a statement of the deceased’s wife, a case of hit-and-run has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

Teenaged girl hangs to death

Zirakpur: A teenaged girl allegedly died by suicide in Nabha village here on Monday. The deceased, identified as Aarti, was found hanging in the bathroom of her house in the village. Her mother works as a domestic help. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi hospital. TNS

Biswajit stars in Tripura win

Chandigarh: During the 6th Nagesh Trophy-Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, Chhattisgarh beat Manipur by 19 runs, while Tripura recorded a 104-run win over Assam. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted a score of 185/8 in 20 overs. In the second inning, Manipur only managed to put up a score of 166/5. Sandeep Kumar’s innings of 79 runs earned him the player of the match award. In the second match, Tripura exhibited a dominant performance against Assam, securing a convincing 104-run win. Despite the game being shortened due to the weather conditions, Tripura amassed a score of 195/3 in 18 overs, while Assam could only manage 91/9. Biswajit Debnath’s innings of 128 runs earned him the player of the match award.

Three-day sports seminar by UTCA

Chandigarh: A three-day seminar on sports science medicine was conducted by UTCA to enhance the knowledge and skills of the physiotherapists and trainers of the board. The seminar was held at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. The sessions were conducted by Badrinath Prathi, Zonal Head, Sports Science Medicine, in the presence of UTCA Secretary Devender Sharma.

MCM DAV college fencing champ

Chandigarh: MCM DAV College, Sector 36, won the Panjab University Inter College Fencing Championship for women. Panjab University secured the second position in the championship, followed by Gobind National College, Narangwal, in third.