Chandigarh: Wheels stolen from parking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Naveen Kumar of Mani Majra has reported that four wheels of his SUV were stolen from the Shanti Nagar parking lot on the night of Tuesday. A theft case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Cyclist injured in accident

Chandigarh: Shobhit of Sector 27 has alleged that a woman of Sector 46, who was driving a car, hit cycle near the Sector 45/46 road on April 2. He was admitted to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Two booked over fake surety bond

Chandigarh: Police have booked Harjinder Singh (identifier) and an unidentified person, who had furnished a fake surety bond of Sakib, a proclaimed offender, before the court impersonating Sukhbir Singh. A case of cheating has been registered on the directions of the court. TNS

Traders take up issues with Mitra

Chandigarh: A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) called on MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to discuss pending issues, including ‘inflated’ garbage collection charges and arbitrary challans under Advertisement Control Act. The delegation consisted of CBM president Charanjiv Singh, Sanjeev Chadha, Bhupinder Narad, Anand Syal and Sushil Bansal. It was demanded that booths measuring 8’ X 16’ in the sector markets should be exempted from obtaining NOC under the Fire Safety Act. Mitra assured the delegation that the issues would be resolved soon. TNS

GMSSS-10 fencers shine

Chandigarh: Local fencers won a rich haul of medals in the recently concluded Sub-Junior Nationals at Andhra Pradesh. Gunjan of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10 (GMSSS-10), won gold medal in the epee individual event. Rubi and Deepak, both from the GMSSS-10, bagged silver in foil individual and bronze in sabre individual event, respectively. The local girls’ foil team of Rubi, Jiya Diva and Sandhya bagged silver medal. Out of 24 fencers from the city, a total of 11 were from the GMSSS-10. TNS

Rajangad slams ton as CU log win

Chandigarh: Rajangad Bawa (95 off 47 balls) and Aayush Sikka (50 off 33 balls) helped Chandigarh University, Gharuan, log eight-wicket win over SGGS College, Sector 26, in the RedBull Campus Cricket Cup. Batting first, the Sector 26 team posted 206 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Gharuan team achieved the target in the18th over. TNS

Wrestling trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh UT Wrestling Association will organise trials to select local teams on April 13 (4 pm) at the Mani Majra Sports Complex. The selected team will participate in the Federation Cup to be held at Varanasi from April 23 to 26. Wrestlers, who are residents of Chandigarh, will be allowed to participate in the trials.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.