Chandigarh wins award for solar installation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Chandigarh Smart City Limited in collaboration with Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) won in the Urban Learnathon 2023 under the category of the “union territories” for solar installation in the city. The UT received the first prize today in the “National Urban Conclave” hosted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs on the occasion of “World Cities Day” in New Delhi.

The conclave was graced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The prize was given by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The UT was selected as the Model Solar City and the Master Plan was approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in February 2012.

Chandigarh was also identified as a Model Solar City by the MNRE. Chandigarh is a land locked city. In spite of that the UT Administration has installed SPV power plants on rooftops, carport parking sheds and floating SPV power plants. Grid tied rooftop solar plants with aggregate capacity of 58.09 MWp have already been installed and commissioned at 4,566 sites in Chandigarh.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal appreciated the efforts of Chandigarh Smart City Limnited and CREST in achieving the milestone. He said, “With this pace, Chandigarh can achieve the dream target of the Government of India to become 100 per cent renewable energy powered in the near future.”