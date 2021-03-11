Chandigarh witnesses 13 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 13 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 70. While there was no fresh fatality, eight patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS
10 more test +ve in Mohali district
Mohali: Ten fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,992, while seven patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. Of the 95,992 cases reported from the district so far, 94,798 patients have been cured. There are now 46 active cases. The toll stands at 1,148. — TNS
10 contract virus in Panchkula district
Panchkula: Ten fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,319. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. Of the 44,319 cases reported from the district so far, 43,869 patients have been cured. There are now 36 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...