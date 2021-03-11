Chandigarh witnesses 13 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 13 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 70. While there was no fresh fatality, eight patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

10 more test +ve in Mohali district

Mohali: Ten fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,992, while seven patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. Of the 95,992 cases reported from the district so far, 94,798 patients have been cured. There are now 46 active cases. The toll stands at 1,148. — TNS

10 contract virus in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Ten fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,319. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. Of the 44,319 cases reported from the district so far, 43,869 patients have been cured. There are now 36 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. — TNS