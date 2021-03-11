Chandigarh witnesses 16 fresh cases of covid

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 16 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 69. While there was no fresh fatality, 22 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

4 found infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,279. No new death due to the virus was reported from the district on Wednesday. Of the 44,279 cases reported so far, 43,844 patients have been cured. There are now 21 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS

Four contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Four fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, while eight patients were cured of the disease in the district. No new fatality was reported on Wednesday. As of now, the district overall tally stands at 95,950 cases with 94,747 recoveries and 1,148 deaths. There are 55 active cases. TNS