Chandigarh witnesses 18 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The city witnessed 18 new cases of Covid on Friday, taking the active caseload to 75. While there was no fresh fatality, eight patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

7 contract virus in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Seven fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,290. No new death due to the virus was reported on Friday. Of the 44,290 cases reported so far, 43,854 patients have been cured. There are now 22 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. —TNS

11 cases surface in Mohali district

Mohali: Eleven fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours taking the overall tally to 95,968, while 13 patients were cured of the disease in the district. Meanwhile, no new fatality was reported on Friday. As of now, the district has recorded 95,968 cases and 94,765 recoveries.