Chandigarh witnesses nine fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed nine fresh cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the active case count to 71. So far, the virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city. TNS
Three fresh cases surface in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. The active caseload now stands at 21. The death count is 414. As many as 43,749 people have recovered from the virus so far. TNS
Seven more contract virus in Mohali district
Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,799, while a similar number of patients recovered from the disease. No new death was reported from any part of the district on Sunday. There are now 54 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS
