Chandigarh woman clears IBA Star 3 Examination

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Joint secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, Sonia Kanwar, who is working as Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, has become the first woman official in India to pass International Boxing Association (IBA) Star 3 Examination.

The exam was conducted during the silver belt Series Boxing Championship held at Maribor (Slovenia) from October 19 to 29. Now, she will be eligible to officiate at the highest podium of sports (Olympics and world championships).

Dr Sonia has represented India in various international boxing championships as referee/judge. The BFI president, Ajay Singh, congratulated Dr Sonia and all members of the federation and the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association for her achievement.