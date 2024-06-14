Chandigarh: Woman killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 27-year-old resident of Baltana died after her scooty was reportedly hit by an ITBP vehicle near Mani Majra on Thursday evening. The victim, Shivani, worked with a company in the IT Park. The police said the accident took place around 8:30 pm while she was crossing the road near the cremation ground. TNS

Man assaulted at Sec 26 club

Chandigarh: Aman Chauhan of Phase 6, Mohali, has alleged that Dimple, Yashans and others beat him up and also threatened him at Playground Club, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. A case has been registered.

