Chandigarh: Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed, while the motorcyclist was injured in a mishap near Hallo Majra late on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Pooja of Daria village, while the injured motorcyclist has been identified as Amritpal of Zirakpur.

The police said Amritpal was riding the bike at a high speed. He lost control over the motorcycle, which hit the road divider. The incident took place around 1.30 am. Pooja received severe head injuries and was declared brought dead at the GMCH, Sector 32.

Amritpal was wearing a helmet that saved him from any serious injury. A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered against him.

Pooja and Amritpal were on their way to the latter’s house in Zirakpur.