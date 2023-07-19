Chandigarh youth arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 18

A youth from Chandigarh has been arrested with heroin.

The suspect was identified as Abhishek (19), a resident of Mani Majra.

According to information, the team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was conducting an investigation near Mansa Devi, Panchkula, when they noticed a person coming from the parking area of Nau Gaja Peer Baba, Chandigarh, who started running away on seeing a police vehicle.

The team nabbed him after a chase. His search led to recovery of 7.76 gm of heroin.

A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Mansa Devi police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

