Chandigarh youth arrested with heroin

Panchkula, July 18
A youth from Chandigarh has been arrested with heroin.
The suspect was identified as Abhishek (19), a resident of Mani Majra.
According to information, the team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was conducting an investigation near Mansa Devi, Panchkula, when they noticed a person coming from the parking area of Nau Gaja Peer Baba, Chandigarh, who started running away on seeing a police vehicle.
The team nabbed him after a chase. His search led to recovery of 7.76 gm of heroin.
A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Mansa Devi police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.
