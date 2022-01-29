Chandigarh: Youth arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the operation cell of the UT police with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The suspect, Deepak, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested from near his house near the rally ground. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Purse of woman stolen from SUV

Chandigarh: A woman’s purse was allegedly stolen from an SUV by breaking its glass. The complainant, Karamjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, reported that his wife’s purse containing documents, an ATM card, an RC, airpods and cash was stolen from his SUV, which was parked in Sector 10.