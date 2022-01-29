Chandigarh: Youth arrested with pistol

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the operation cell of the UT police with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The suspect, Deepak, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested from near his house near the rally ground. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Purse of woman stolen from SUV
Chandigarh: A woman’s purse was allegedly stolen from an SUV by breaking its glass. The complainant, Karamjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, reported that his wife’s purse containing documents, an ATM card, an RC, airpods and cash was stolen from his SUV, which was parked in Sector 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar