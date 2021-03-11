Chandigarh Youth Congress pitches for unity of faith

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Members of the Chandigarh Youth Congress today staged a protest against incidents of communal flare-ups in various parts of the country.

At the protest, activists displayed posters and banners while also making speeches against hate and communal violence. The protest highlighted the unity of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian.

Manoj Lubana, president, Chandigarh Youth Congress, alleged, “India has seen diversity and coexistence between different groups for centuries. However, the present times are marked by violence and hate speech against minorities. This is not a one-off event. This is a pattern that has been seen in the past as well. Some politicians, including those having ties with the BJP, are inciting and promoting violence.”

“We need to realise the dream which our grandfathers have seen. India is a land where all have lived in perfect harmony. It is high time we realised that we should stop fighting over these issues and instead put pressure on the government to deal with other serious issues such as inflation, price hike, poverty, unemployment, etc,” he added.