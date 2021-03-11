Chandigarh: Youth gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The Special Judge Fast Track Court, Swati Sehgel, has sentenced a youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. The court pronounced the sentence after finding him guilty under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) Act. The convict was also sentenced to two years RI under Section 506 of the IPC.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against the accused in 2020 on the complaint of a minor girl under Sections 376 (3), 376 (2) N and 506 of the IPC, and Section 6, POCSO, 2012, and filed challan against him.

In her complaint, the victim had alleged that the youth forcefully developed sexual relations with her against her consent and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody. She finally disclosed the matter to her mother, who approached the police, which led to the arrest of the accused.

Dhiraj Parihar, counsel of the accused, claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case and prayed for exemplary punishment for the accused.

After hearing arguments the court stated that the prosecution had duly established guilt of the accused and sentenced him to undergo 20 years RI. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.